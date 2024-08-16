The centers of Migrant detention centers in the United States received multiple complaints about poor conditions and alleged abuses over the last period. That is why, in view of the elections, many are wondering what is What Kamala Harris and Donald Trump said on the subject.

Although The Republican says there would be little need to expand the centers detention because he plans to “transfer out” the migrants, His record shows a significant expansion of the system during his presidency (2017-2021).

Under the Trump administration, the detention capacity of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) increased from around 34,000 to nearly 50,000 bedsaccording to data from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

For its part, Harris, the Democratic candidatechanged her position. As a senator, Harris criticized ICE and proposed restrictions on detention centers. However, recently expressed support for a bipartisan bill seeking Increase funding for ICE detention bedswhich would ultimately involve expanding these centers.

The controversy over migrant detention centres in the United States

Both Trump and Harris are facing criticism for their stances. Organizations such as the ACLU have denounced abuses in detention centers and advocate for their closure.. In addition, a recent report revealed systemic failures in medical and mental health care at these centers. According to testimonies collected by Telemundo, migrants reported mistreatment of various kinds, as well as unsanitary conditions and a lack of adequate medical care to address the health issues of the detainees.