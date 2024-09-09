According to the criteria of

In this context, Harris is implementing a new strategy to address One of the most sensitive issues for voters: the economyIn a notable shift from the rhetoric of her predecessor, Joe Biden, the candidate chose to openly acknowledge citizens’ frustration with high prices and propose concrete solutions, as detailed NBC News.

The vice president announced a series of proposals aimed at reducing costs and increase Americans’ economic security. These include a $6,000 tax credit for parents of newborns and a $25,000 grant to help first-time homebuyers with their down payments. These measures They are aimed directly at young voters and families starting a new life.a demographic crucial to Democratic aspirations.

According to the aforementioned media’s analysis, Harris also adopted a more populist tone, pointing the finger at corporations and landlords as responsible for rising prices food and rent. This rhetoric contrasts with that of Trump, who tends to blame immigration and “globalist” forces for the country’s economic problems.

Harris’ strategy appears to be working for her. Although Trump maintains a lead in the polls on who would better handle the economy, the gap is narrowing.

A recent survey by CNBC showed that 40 percent of registered voters believe they would be better off financially with Trumpwhile only 21 percent think the same of Harris. However, these numbers represent an improvement for the Democratic candidate.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will compete for the US presidency in November. Photo:iStock Share

The segment where Harris leads Trump by more than 15 points

In another survey, NBC News, Among registered voters of Generation Z (under 30 years old) revealed that 50 percent favor Harris, versus 34 percent who prefer Trump. While this 16-point lead appears substantial, it is significantly smaller than the 24-point difference Biden enjoyed in this age group in 2020, according to a Pew Research Center study.

Inflation and cost of living became the main concerns for young voters, overcoming issues such as abortion, health care and threats to democracy.