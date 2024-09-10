According to the criteria of
Key states include regions that can define elections because they generally remain neutral, and In Michigan, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin beats former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers by seven points. In that sense, Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin hold seven- and eight-point leads over their rivals, respectively.
Although the picture is similar to previous polls, the percentage of undecided voters decreased significantly. In Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, The number of people who are unsure about their votes regarding the Senate has decreased by four pointsas well as Casey and Baldwin, lead among independent voters.
The Polls were conducted between September 3 and 6, surveying 1,086 registered voters in Michigan, 1,085 in Pennsylvania and 958 in Wisconsin.With two months to go before the election, the results could change in key states.
The electoral panorama between Harris and Trump at the national level
Similarly, at the national level the electoral panorama is tied, according to a recent survey published by the Pew Research Center. Shared last Monday, the survey indicates that Both candidates are tied with 49 percent of the votes, while 2 percent of voters prefer not to vote for any of the candidates.
Regarding his voter base, 29 percent of those who choose Harris say they support her “strongly”while the remaining 20 percent do so “moderately.” In the case of Trump, 31 percent say they “strongly” support him and 18 percent say they are “moderately” inclined.
#Harris #Trump #polls #today #debate #day
Leave a Reply