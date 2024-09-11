“While I don’t think the debate hosts were fair to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris exceeded most people’s expectations tonight.” Word of Elon Muska supporter of the tycoon, who on X analyses the TV duel between the Democrat and the former US president running for the White House.

“That said,” adds the Tesla boss, “when it comes to actually getting things done, and not just talking nicely, I firmly believe Trump will do a much better job. After all, if Kamala can do great things, why hasn’t she? Biden rarely shows up for work, so she’s essentially already in charge. The question is this,” Musk insists, “do we want current trends to continue for another 4 years or do we want change?”

Trump ‘recruits’ Musk: The role of X’s CEO

In the event of the tycoon’s victory in the US presidential elections in November, Musk would serve as the White House leader of the commission to verify the actions of Donald Trump’s government. The former US president himself announced this in recent days, explaining that he had accepted Musk’s proposal to create the commission, adding that it would be led by the Tesla CEO.

“At the suggestion of Elon Musk, who has given me his full and complete support, I will be creating a government efficiency commission to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the finances and performance of the entire federal government,” he said. “And Elon, because he’s not too busy, has agreed to lead this task force,” the former US president revealed at an event at the Economic Club of New York.

“We have to do this. We can’t continue as we are now,” Trump added in a speech that touched on other issues, such as imposing tariffs on imports or permanently cutting taxes if he reaches the White House. In response, Musk wrote on his X account that he was “willing to serve the United States if the opportunity arose” and would do so without the need for a salary, title or recognition. Last month, Musk proposed, in a conversation with Trump that was live-streamed on X, the possibility of creating an oversight commission to ensure taxpayer money is spent properly.