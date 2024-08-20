Home policy

Lukas Rogalla

Donald Trump’s lead in the polls in Florida is shrinking. Kamala Harris is getting closer – will things still get exciting in the Sunshine State?

Tallahassee – In surveys on US election has Kamala Harris quickly catch up after Joe Biden’s withdrawal. The Democrat is now slightly ahead of the Republican presidential candidate in many polls Donald Trump.

Florida is not actually one of them this year. The state in the extreme southeast of the USA has been in Republican hands since Trump’s rise to politics. But his party colleagues warn that Harris could cause a surprise in Trump’s adopted home.

Florida in US election actually firmly in Republican hands

The US news site Newsweek had reported on August 13 that Trump’s lead over Harris in Florida was shrinking in polls. “Donald Trump is in danger of losing Florida, poll suggests,” it said. Now, according to a new report, Evan Power, chairman of the republican in Florida, alarm. In an email soliciting donations, the party said the headline of the Newsweek report was “extremely alarming.” Republican Chris Nelson, who is running for mayor of the city of Fort Lauderdale, shared the email in a post on X.

Years ago, Florida was still considered a so-called swing state, which in US elections Democratswent to the Republicans. In 2016 and 2020, Trump won here against Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, respectively. In the Sunshine State, there are also a million more registered Republicans than Democrats, reports Newsweek.

What was supposed to be “an easy ride through the Sunshine State” for Donald Trump should now be “taken with a grain of salt,” David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, told USATodayHarris is still the outsider, “but she’s a little closer than people might expect,” he added.

Harris catches up in polls: Trump threatens to lose Florida after all

When Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race, Trump was still between six and eight points ahead of Harris in Florida. Now, according to Newsweekwhich refers to several surveys, will only be between three and five percent.

According to political scientist Kevin Wagner, quoted by the US media, this trend in Florida also corresponds to developments in other states. “If this trend continues, we could see a contested race in Florida.” (lrg)