Kamala Harris was able to convince in the TV debate against Donald Trump. Her vice president is visibly enthusiastic – and warns of the danger posed by Trump.

Washington, DC – For the Democratic US-Presidential candidate Kamala Harris was her appearance in the TV duel with Donald Trump a complete success. She repeatedly threw Trump off balance and lured him with trick questions. This gave the USDemocrats the role reversal they had hoped for after their move to the top of the ticket – and agrees with Harris’ designated vice Tim Walz positive. In a conversation with a US broadcaster, he had many warm words for the current Vice President. At the same time, he warned urgently about the danger that, in his opinion, emanates from Trump.

“People across the country have seen a president for all Americans. They have seen Kamala Harris conduct herself with dignity. She has outlined a clear vision for the future,” Walz said in an interview with MSNBCNews on Wednesday (September 11th). Harris had “drawn up a clear vision for the future” that ranged from economic to health issues, said the current governor of Minnesota. Above all, however, “it was all done with grace and dignity.”

Walz is harsh in his criticism of Trump – “an almost 80-year-old angry narcissist” in the TV debate

According to Walz, the situation with Donald Trump is completely different. “I don’t know how else to describe it, but you’ve seen an almost 80-year-old angry narcissist repeatedly drift into things that might be funny in any other environment, but in this environment they are dangerous,” is the clear verdict. A man like Trump is “simply unacceptable anywhere near the White House” – something that Walz says he is confident Americans will recognize.

Tim Walz, the designated vice presidential candidate for Democratic President Kamala Harris, warns urgently about Donald Trump. © IMAGO/Gage Skidmore

While Harris talks about the people in the country and about real problems, the former president only talks about himself and “goes off on tangents that are difficult to follow.” But that is precisely what makes Walz optimistic. “It is what we all knew,” continued Harris’s designated vice president. Now the Democrats have the opportunity to pursue a different policy; “A policy of joy, a policy of possibilities in contrast to this increasingly bleak situation.” Donald Trump, meanwhile, is “against America. He hopes for failure.” The former president will not take a clear stance on abortion or Ukraine War Finally, he wants to make abortions more difficult and Putin strengthen.

Harris’ vice president calls on Americans to act – and warns of Trump’s reaction after the US election

But in order to counter Trump, the commitment of the people in the country is also needed, Walz continued. Harris “did her job” in the TV debate. Now it is up to the Americans to do theirs. “Get involved, get the facts,” was the urgent appeal. “Go and knock on doors, talk to your neighbors, talk to your relatives. It was clear tonight that there is only one person on this stage who should be President of the United States,” Walz clarified.

Even if the Democrats win the election, problems are to be expected. According to Walz, it is to be expected that Trump could challenge the result of the election again, as he did in 2020. “That’s just the way this guy is. And to be clear: This is a threat to democracy. Undermining a fair and free election is the most treacherous thing you can do,” said the Democratic governor. But they are prepared. “We know it will be a tough race. We know he is unlikely to concede defeat. So once again to the American people: get out there, get involved,” said Walz.

For Walz, every commitment to Harris counts – enthusiasm for Swift’s support after TV duel

Walz’s reaction to the support of pop star Taylor Swift shows how happy he is about any kind of commitment. She had announced that she would vote for Harris “because she is fighting for the rights and causes that I believe need a champion to represent them. I think she is a calm, gifted leader, and I believe that we can accomplish so much more in this country when we are led by calm, not chaos.” Swift signed her message with “Childless Cat Lady” – a reference to past comments by Republican vice presidential candidate Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), who had tried to attack Harris with the term.

“I am especially incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift,” Walz said, according to the US political website The Hill. “I say that as a cat owner, as a fellow cat owner. That was eloquent, and that was clear. And that’s the kind of courage we need in America to stand up.” (tpn)