Daniel Dillmann

The US elections will be decided in the swing states. Current polls show how close it is between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Polls for the US election suggest a close race between Trump and Harris. The vice president is catching up in Republican strongholds.

Washington DC – Since Kamala Harris announced that she would run for the US election, she seems to have experienced a wave of endorsements. A recent poll could bring unpleasant news for Donald Trump. According to a study by Emerson College in cooperation with the US news portal The HillHarris is making progress – even in traditionally Republican bastions like Texas.

The Hill reports that the latest poll on the US election shows that Donald Trump is still ahead in the Lonestar State. However, his lead has fallen to less than four percent. This is now within the margin of error, the statistical margin of error that does not allow for a precise forecast of the possible outcome.

Current poll for the 2024 US election: Race between Harris and Trump is getting closer in Florida and Texas

The new data on the US election show a similar picture in Florida. Here, Trump is said to still have a lead of five percent. republican won the state in both 2020 and 2016. The current poll’s predictions for Texas and Florida are closer together than the results of other polls on the US election. However, they do not completely break the trend of recent polls, which all signal a closer race between Trump and Harris in these states than was the case in previous elections.

Despite everything, it is unlikely that Kamala Harris will be able to turn Florida or Texas into a swing state. The model of the current poll sees Donald Trump as the winner in both states. A victory for the Democrat in one of these states would be tantamount to a provisional decision.

Election campaign in the USA: Harris and Trump compete against each other in a TV duel

This is mainly due to the “Electoral College”, the US electoral system behind the presidential election. Whoever wins in a state receives – with a few exceptions – all of the state’s electoral votes. The larger the state, the more electoral votes are awarded. For example, California, the most populous state, awards 54 electoral votes, while sparsely populated states such as Alaska only receive three. Florida has 30 electoral votes, and Texas awards 40.

The US election will probably not be decided in Texas or Florida, but in the presumed swing states. These include:

Arizona (11 electors)

Pennsylvania (19)

Georgian (16)

Wisconsin (10)

Michigan (10)

Nevada (6)

It could be particularly close in these states. Harris and Trump have little time left before the election on November 5. The election campaign will reach a preliminary high point next week. On Tuesday, the candidates will meet for the first time in a TV debate.