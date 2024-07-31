Time: Harris Denies Ukraine Military Aid a Week Before NWO

US Vice President Kamala Harris denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky military assistance and sanctions against Russia a week before the start of the special military operation (SMO). The details were revealed by the publication Time with reference to own sources.

It is noted that Harris met with Zelensky during the Munich Security Conference in mid-February 2022. During the talks, the Ukrainian leader asked to impose “preemptive sanctions” against Russia, as well as to transfer fighter jets and heavy artillery to Kyiv. The US Vice President rejected both proposals.

Earlier, Politico reported that Harris would continue the foreign policy line of the current American leader Joe Biden, including on Ukraine, if elected to the post of head of the White House. According to the leading member of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith, Harris is ready for active steps on the world stage.