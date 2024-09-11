It was a ”totally rigged debate” last night with Kamala Harris, so much so that the ABC broadcaster that hosted it ”should have its license revoked”. The former president of the United States Donald Trump on the attack after the TV duel in an interview on the program Fox and Friends“They kept correcting me,” the Republican candidate said, “a lot of things I said were proven wrong,” while Harris “could say whatever she wanted.”

Trump he then accused ABC of being “the most dishonest news network” claiming that the debate was against him. ”They should take away his license for the way they handled it” the debate and “I think they’ve lost a lot of credibility,” he continued.

“Since I won the debate, I don’t know if I want to do another one“, he then added on Harris’ request, who proposed a new TV duel in October. If that were to ever happen, Trump said, “he wouldn’t want” Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier as moderators because “they weren’t good last night.”

The tycoon has repeatedly claimed to have won ”by a landslide” over Harris. It was his “best ever” debate even if ”largely rigged” by ABC, he stressed, to then accuse the dem of having told “real lies”.

Americans, “everyone should be very angry about how badly US President Joe Biden and his vice president have handled this country,” he continued. Trump, who will be with Biden and Harris at commemorations for the September 11 attacks in New York today, said he was “not sure” he would say anything to the American president and his rival in the race for the White House.