The upcoming debate on September 10 between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sparked disagreements on Monday over whether or not the competitor’s microphone should be turned off when his opponent speaks, against the backdrop of the Republican candidate’s threat to withdraw from it.

In a message on his Truth Social platform, the former president wrote, “Why am I participating in a debate with Kamala Harris on this network?” accusing ABC, which will air it, of bias toward the Democratic nominee.

The vice president’s campaign team accused the Republican candidate, or rather his circle, on Monday of seeking to protect him by demanding that the microphone be turned off.

“We believe that both candidates’ microphones should remain on for the duration of the debate,” said Brian Fallon, a Harris adviser. “Our analysis is that the Trump team prefers to have the microphones off because they don’t believe their candidate can hold his nerve for 90 minutes.”

Asked what he would prefer during a visit to Virginia (east) near Washington, Donald Trump said, “I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I might prefer it to be open,” according to a video clip broadcast by NBC.

“The agreement (with Kamala Harris’s campaign team) was that the debate would be held as it was organized last time,” he added, meaning with the microphones “turned off.”

“You don’t want to debate. You’re not good at debate and you’re not an intelligent person,” he continued.

During the June 27 debate on CNN between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, who was still the Democratic Party nominee, the microphone of the candidate who was not speaking remained turned off at President Biden’s request.

Kamala Harris, who replaced him in the race for the White House, prefers that microphones always remain open, which has been the rule in presidential debates.

Otherwise, Donald Trump’s campaign team insists on maintaining the same rules that applied during the previous debate.