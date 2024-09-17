Kamala Harris Has a 3-Point Lead Over Donald Trump in Pennsylvaniaone of the seven key states that appears crucial in the November 5 elections for the White House. This is what emerges from a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, according to which the vice president is at 49% against 46% of the former president.

The Democrat’s lead continues to grow among independent voters, with a gap of 5 points between the two candidates, 43% against 38%. The Republican’s strong point remains white male voters, among whom Trump collects 53% of the favor against 41% of Harris, who however has an even greater advantage, 17 points, among female voters, with 56% against 39%.

Finally, the Democrat can count on a higher popularity rate in Pennsylvania, at 49%, compared to her unpopularity rate, at 47%. Something that Trump cannot count on, with 45% having a positive opinion of him, against 54% who have a negative one.

Harris meanwhile launches a mobilization to register young Americans, a crucial electoral base for the Democrats, to vote. And the campaign starts on the very day in which the United States celebrates National Voter Registration Day, established in 2012 to help millions of Americans register to exercise their right to vote.

“The stakes could not be higher this November, and Vice President Harris knows that our democracy is strongest when we all vote,” says Harris’s campaign manager, Juilie Javez, noting that “we are focused on meeting young Americans” to register them because “when we vote, we win.” According to a recent poll, Harris has an 8-point lead over Donald Trump in key states among younger voters, ages 18 to 29.

Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, will lead a series of events in the key states of Georgia and North Carolina, while his wife Gwen will meet with young people in Nevada who will be urged not only to register but also to vote early. There will be events at universities in other key states, such as Penn State where Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be present, and the University of Michigan where actress Jane Fonda will attend a climate event.