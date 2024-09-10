Will Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shake hands on stage at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia? Presidential candidates in the United States have stopped doing so since the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. But surprises are not ruled out at tonight’s televised debate.

Kamala Harris’s Preparation

The Democratic candidate’s campaign is also ready to face the unexpected: for four days she has meticulously prepared herself at the Omni William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh for an intensive “debate camp” on the occasion of her first face-to-face with her opponent. Hillary’s former collaborator, now on Kamala’s team, Philippe Reines staged mock debates, with a reconstruction of the stage, dressed, either himself or a stand-in for the former president, in a blue suit and red tie, Trump’s well-known uniform. And among the possibilities, sources close to the campaign have disclosed, there’s also that of a handshake. It is therefore necessary to study the different ways in which this gesture could happen. Or how to respond to any denigrating comments from the tycoon turned politician.

Another unknown to watch this evening, the political news site Axios suggests, is how much time Harris will spend talking about herself rather than outlining her policy differences with Trump. And in addition to women’s right to abortionwhat other issues will he use to attack Trump, who has had no problem boasting about having appointed three Supreme Court justices who participated in the review of Roe v. Wade. Will Trump maintain the same relatively subdued attitude he displayed in the June debate with Joe Biden, as he promised his advisers, or will he give in to his anger and erratic temper? It is redundant to point out that the Harris campaign is rooting for the latter.

The team that trained Harris was large. Leading the debate training was Karen Dunn, who had already trained her for the 2020 vice presidential debate, with Rohini Kosoglu, political consultant, the White House chief of staff, Lorraine Volesthe manager of his campaign Sheila Nix. The brother-in-law also participates in the effort, Tony Westthe campaign director, Jen O’Malley DillonCouncilor David PlouffeBrian Fallon and Kirsten Allenthe two people responsible for communication, Sean Clegghis political advisor since his time in California, Minyon Moorepresident of the Democratic convention in Chicago and Cedric Richmond, a former congressman and high-ranking White House official.

Trump’s Strategy

Trump instead spent last weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, choosing “policy sessions” with his advisers rather than more traditional Harris-style workouts. The former president, in his seventh presidential debate, has attended about a half-dozen such sessions in recent weeks, reviewing Harris’s 2020 campaign victories and practicing how to respond to the expected barrage of character attacks.

But we must not be fooled by appearances. And above all by what the Republican candidate wants us to believe. “Trump will be ready. He is a showman who won his most recent debatein June, and we know that she’s practicing even harder, she’s preparing even harder than she ever has in the past,” admitted Kevin Munoz, a spokesman for the Harris campaign.

Trump was coached by his historic team:Stephen Millerthe closest advisor, Matt GaetzRepublican congressman, and Vince Haley and Ross Worthingtontwo of its speechwriters. The former MP has now also been co-opted Tulsi Gabbard former Democrat now has switched to Trump. Gabbard attacked Harris during the 2020 primaries and has helped Trump “immensely” in recent days, as an adviser to the former president explained.

Trump’s effort will be to take Harris “off script to make her fail”has no difficulty admitting an adviser to the Republican candidate who is up to speed with the preparations. To prepare, Trump did not need to prepare in front of a lectern. He debated sitting at conference tables at his golf club or while traveling by plane. Or rallies, which Trump considers the best preparation for a debate.