”There will be no third debate” after the one with US President Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris. This was written by former White House tenant and Republican candidate Donald Trump on his social Truth.

“Kamala should focus on what she should have done for the last four years. There will be no third debate,” Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“When a fighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I want a rematch,'” Trump wrote. “The polls clearly show that I won the debate against fellow Democrat Kamala Harris, the radical left-wing nominee, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a second debate,” he added.

Harris: “We owe it to the voters”

“I think we owe it to the voters to have another debate,” Kamala Harris said after taking the stage for her campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina. Entering to the tune of Beyoncé’s “Freedom,” her campaign theme song, and to thunderous applause from the crowd, Harris calmed her supporters by saying, “OK, we have work to do. Are we going to do it in North Carolina?”

Harris-Trump debate watched by over 67 million

More than 67 million viewers watched the televised debate between U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, which said 67.1 million viewers watched the debate in Philadelphia, hosted by ABC News, across 17 networks. This is significantly higher than the number of viewers who watched the debate between Trump and U.S. President Joe Biden, which was 51 million in June on CNN.

But the first debate between Biden and Trump, in 2020, attracted more than 73 million people across all television networks. The record, however, dates back to 2016, when 84 million people tuned in to the first debate matchup between Hillary Clinton and Trump.