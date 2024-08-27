Washington.- US Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will give their first interview since the start of their campaign to CNN on Thursday, the network announced Tuesday.

The interview, which will be conducted by journalist Dana Bash, will be broadcast at 9:00 p.m., CNN said.

Donald Trump’s campaign has lashed out at Harris for not giving an interview to a media outlet since replacing President Joe Biden. The first interview could be vital for Harris’ campaign as it could keep up the momentum she has built since entering the race.

They agree to close microphones

Trump said an agreement had been reached to turn off microphones at the Sept. 10 U.S. presidential debate with his Democratic rival.

Harris’ campaign did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation about the ABC-hosted debate. The candidates’ campaigns clashed Monday over the previously arranged debate, with the vice president’s team seeking to return to open microphones while Trump threatened to walk out altogether after suggesting the network was biased. In a social media post Tuesday, Trump said the rules for next month’s debate will be the same as for the June CNN debate he had with President Joe Biden, whose poor performance led him to drop out of the 2024 race. “The debate will be standing and the candidates will not be allowed to bring notes or other memoir aids. ABC has also assured us that it will be a ‘fair and equal’ debate and that neither side will be asked questions in advance,” Trump wrote. The CNN debate had no live audience. Trump’s post did not mention that. Harris’ campaign had said it wanted the network to keep the candidates’ microphones on throughout the event, not muted when their opponent was speaking as in the last presidential debate. So-called “hot mics” can help or hurt political candidates, picking up off-the-cuff remarks that were sometimes not intended for the public. Although Trump’s team said it had already agreed to turn off the microphones, Trump later told reporters he preferred to have his microphone on. Trump’s campaign proposed an additional debate on Sept. 4 on Fox News, but Harris’ team rejected it.