Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

News about the TV debate: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump meet in person for the first time. Will the debate decide the US election? The ticker.

Philadelphia – The election campaign in the USA is entering its hot phase. Almost two months before the US election meet in November Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in a TV duel for the first time For Harris, it is the first televised debate in a presidential election campaign, for Trump it is already the seventh.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face each other for the first time in a TV debate before the US election. © Kamil Krzaczynksi and Mandel Ngan/AFP

It is the first time that Harris and Trump have appeared together on stage. TV duel for the US election, which is also available in live stream can be seen, the republican and the Democrat have only crossed swords from afar. The two have never met in person.

Philadelphia Tuesday, September 10 21:00 local time, Wednesday, 03:00 CEST ABC

TV duel before US election

Harris made it clear in advance what she expects from Trump in the TV debate: For the Republican, there is “no limit to how low he will sink in level,” said the candidate of the Democrats in a radio interview. “We should be prepared for that. And we should be prepared for the fact that he will probably tell a lot of untruths.”

Philadelphia prepares for TV debate between Harris and Trump View photo gallery

In Trump’s case, the question is whether he will, as he did in the first TV debate in June, stand up against the incumbent president. Joe Biden moderated – or whether he launches insulting and polemical attacks against his opponent. Since Harris entered the race for the White House, hardly a day has gone by in which Trump has not defamed the Vice President as “lying”, “radical” or “crazy”.

Harris must use the TV duel against Trump to raise her profile before the US election

In the Polls before the US election Harris and Trump are practically neck and neck, so the TV debate is of great importance. For the Vice President, it will be important to sharpen her profile and outline her political positions more clearly. This is also shown by a survey by New York Times and Siena College. According to this, many people in the USA not really what to expect from it in terms of content.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

Live graphics to US election 2024

At the same time, Harris must show that she is a match for Trump. The former prosecutor is facing a convicted criminal whose election campaign consists largely of insults, exaggerations and untruths. Harris, on the other hand, is trying to spread a positive message before the US election of a US society that can overcome its divisions. The TV duel against Trump will show whether she succeeds. (cs/AFP)