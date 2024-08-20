Vice President Kamala Harris thanked President Joe Biden for his “historic leadership” during a surprise early appearance at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday. Harris appeared briefly on stage unannounced, where she thanked Biden for his leadership ahead of his scheduled speech later in the evening. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your life of service to our nation, and for all that you will continue to do,” Harris said. “We are forever grateful.”

The four-day gathering is expected to crown Harris as the Democratic nominee to face Republican Donald Trump, less than a month after Biden dropped out of the race for a second term. Delegates at the convention are scheduled to hear speeches from Harris on Thursday, her running mate Tim Walz on Wednesday, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.