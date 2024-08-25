Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign says it has already raised $540 million for her presidential race against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The campaign has had no trouble getting supporters to open their wallets since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he was ending his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris. The campaign said it saw a surge in donations during last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted their nominations.

“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech on Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a note posted by the campaign team on Sunday. “Immediately following her speech, we saw our best hour of fundraising since launch day.”

Trump has also proven to be a formidable fundraiser, but he appears outmatched in his months-long campaign. Trump’s campaign and its affiliates announced earlier this month that they had raised $138.7 million in July — less than Harris raised during the opening week of her White House bid. As of early August, Trump’s campaign had $327 million in cash on hand.

The total funds raised by Harris were obtained by Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee, and other fundraising committees.

O’Malley Dillon said nearly a third of the contributions raised during convention week came from first-time contributors. About a fifth of first-time contributors were young voters and two-thirds were women — groups the campaign sees as critical to Harris’ victory in November.

Harris’ campaign said there has also been a surge in volunteer support for the vice president. During the week of the convention, supporters signed up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts to help the campaign.