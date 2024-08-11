Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Harris takes up a suggestion from Trump in the gambling city of Las Vegas. © Julia Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Kamala Harris even agrees on one issue during an appearance in the US election campaign. Is she taking the wind out of her opponent’s sails?

Washington, DC – Two months after a proposal by the Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump now also wants the Democrat Kamala Harris after an election victory, the taxation of tips in the USA The presidential candidate promised this at a campaign event in Las Vegas.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, spoke to thousands of people, including members of Nevada’s influential restaurant workers union.

Before the US election: Minimum wage and tip tax – Harris takes up Trump’s proposal

Because of legalized gambling, a large number of people in the desert city work in the hotel and catering industry. They often receive the relatively low minimum wage, which is why many employees rely on tips. The minimum wage is set by the states.

“And it is my promise to everyone here: If I am president, I will continue the fight for America’s working families, including raising the minimum wage and eliminating taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers,” the vice president told thousands of supporters.

Trump proposed abolishing the tip tax around two months ago in Las Vegas and was met with a positive response in the contested state of Nevada. Now his opponent seems to want to take the wind out of his sails when it comes to this popular demand – Trump reacted promptly.

Trump attacks Harris: “That was a Trump idea”

Harris had “copied” his proposal, he wrote on the platform he co-founded TruthSocial and expressed doubts as to whether the Democrat was serious. “The difference is that she won’t do it, she only wants to do it for political reasons,” he wrote. “That was a Trump idea.” Harris has no ideas of her own and can only “steal” from him, he complained. The candidate of the republican for the office of Vice President, JD Vancesent on the platform X the question afterwards as to why the Vice President did not implement the plan now, since she was part of the government.

The government cannot change the taxation of tips on its own: it would need to be passed by Parliament. The state of Nevada, where Las Vegas is located, is a so-called “swing state”: it cannot Democrats nor are they firmly associated with the Republicans, which is why candidates from both parties are campaigning intensively for votes there.

A recent survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek shows that the proposal enjoys broad public support. The July 29 poll of 1,750 eligible Americans found that 67 percent of respondents opposed taxing service workers’ tips. 19 percent voted for it. (dpa/jal)