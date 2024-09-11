The two candidates for the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, faced each other in their first debate ahead of the November 5 elections. The meeting was marked by a combative and, at times, misaligned attitude from Trump compared to a calm but sharp Harris, who at various times cornered the former president on issues such as abortion and democracy.
