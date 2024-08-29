Washington.- Kamala Harris said she might name a Republican to her Cabinet if elected, according to an excerpt from her first interview with a major news organization since Democrats nominated her to be their presidential candidate.

“I think the most important and significant aspect of my political outlook and my decisions is that my values ​​have not changed,” he told CNN anchor Dana Bash in an early excerpt of the interview.

Harris has moved more toward the center on some issues since running for president in 2020 until taking over from President Joe Biden as the Democrats’ choice to face former Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election. She has hardened her position on migration at the U.S.-Mexico border. She also no longer wants to ban fracking, a method of energy production that employs many people in Pennsylvania, one of the states that could decide the election.

“My values ​​about what we need to do to secure our border have not changed. I spent two terms as California’s attorney general pursuing transnational criminal organizations, violations of U.S. law, in connection with the illegal passage of weapons, drugs and human beings across our border. My values ​​have not changed,” he said.

Harris’ conversation was meant to show her command of the issues. Some critics suggested she might be less polished in unscripted settings after leading the Democrats’ turnaround with a series of forceful campaign speeches. Harris, flanked by her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also discussed the possibility of adding a Republican to her potential Cabinet, saying she wanted a diversity of opinion. “I think it’s important to have people with different viewpoints and experiences at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made. And I think it would be beneficial to the American public to have a Republican member in my Cabinet,” she said. The US vice president has avoided formal interviews and news conferences during her rapid rise to the top of the Democratic ticket.