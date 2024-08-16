Shaaban Bilal (Cairo, Washington)

Polls have rebounded for Democrats and their chances of winning the White House, resetting the US electoral map since Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race and Kamala Harris was chosen as the Democratic Party’s candidate, according to political experts and analysts.

Trump and Harris are now tied, with Trump at 46.5% and Harris at 46.2%, according to the Washington Post average of polls, compared with 46.8% and 45.2% in July.

According to media reports, Harris’ selection as the Democratic nominee has reset the 50-state race for the White House, especially after Trump made gains in state-level polls following a June debate in which Biden appeared confused and sometimes unable to answer questions.

Trump leads Harris by five points in Georgia and Arizona, four points in North Carolina and Nevada, two points in Michigan, and they are tied in Pennsylvania, while Harris has a slight lead in Wisconsin, and she did about a percentage point better in those states than Biden did.

Trump has made gains on the ground and is leading in key, blue states, while Democrats see Harris as more competitive than Biden in the Sun Belt states of Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, Trump campaign spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt said in a statement.

For his part, American political analyst Eric Hamm told Al-Ittihad that the race has now become competitive, after Harris’ campaign closed the gap that Biden suffered from, both nationally and in states that represent a major competitive arena. This highlights the struggle that Trump faces as he tries to weaken Harris’ momentum.

In this context, international affairs researcher Irina Tsukerman believes that Biden’s withdrawal gave a huge boost to the Democrats, because as Trump admitted in a recent interview, he and his team were focusing exclusively on Biden and attacking his mental abilities and had not yet focused on Harris. In addition, Kamala is younger than Biden and Trump, and she can criticize Trump’s “age” and his physical and mental condition in the same way he criticized Biden.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Zuckerman explained that Democrats have actively rallied behind Harris and promoted her in the mainstream media and social media, noting that as the situation in the Middle East continues to spiral out of control, voters may be drawn at the last minute to the candidate they see as a stronger leader.