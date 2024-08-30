According to the criteria of

In an interview he gave with his vice presidential candidate Tim Walz to the news network CNN, Harris recounted the moment she received the call from Biden to inform her of the decision while she enjoyed a few days with her family.

On July 21, the vice president was spending a few days at home with her close family, who were staying at her house, they had just eaten pancakes and were about to start a puzzle. When Harris’s phone rings. It was Joe Biden, telling him of his decision to withdraw from the presidential candidacy and giving up his place to face Donald Trump once again on behalf of the Republican Party.

Harris immediately asked him if he was sure and Biden told her yes, the decision had been made. The candidate He did not directly answer whether he received the president’s support immediately or whether he had to ask for it.but he did say that he had been clear that he was going to show his support.

As he highlighted CBS, On July 21, in the public letter that Biden issued to announce his decision, he did not express his support for Kamala Harris but rather He did this in another post days later and through social media.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Photo:AFP

‘We have laws that must be followed,’ Harris warns migrants

During the interview of CNN, Harris spoke about illegal immigration in the United States. When asked by the interviewer about this delicate issue, The Democratic candidate said that the United States has laws “that must be complied with and applied” and that for people who cross into the country illegally “there should be consequences.”

During the Biden administration, relatively flexible immigration policies were maintained until June of this year, when An order was issued on the border with Mexico stating that those who enter illegally cannot request political asylum.