CNN: Harris calls Trump’s race-swapping remarks for election a tired scenario

Former US President Donald Trump’s comments about changing race for political purposes are a “tired scenario,” Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said in her first pre-election interview with the channel CNN.

“His words are the same old tired script. Next question, please,” Harris responded to a question on the matter.

August 1 Donald Trump statedthat Kamala Harris “suddenly changed her identity” and became black, although she was previously believed to be of Indian descent. In this way, he hinted that his rival “changed her race” in order to win the US presidential election, which will be held on November 5, 2024. At the same time, the latest poll showed Harris’ advantage over Trump.