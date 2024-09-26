Harris said that some US politicians want Ukraine to capitulate

US Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking to reporters along with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, reproached some American politicians for wanting Kyiv to capitulate. Her words lead TASS.

“Frankly, Mr. President, some in my country would like to force Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its sovereign territory, would demand that Ukraine accept neutrality and renounce security relations with other countries,” she stressed.

Harris added that the politicians’ initiatives are similar to those voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. She called them proposals not for peace, but for capitulation, which, in her opinion, is “dangerous and unacceptable.”

On June 14, the Russian President, during a speech at the Foreign Ministry, proposed his version of a peaceful end to the Ukrainian conflict. According to its terms, the neighboring country must become non-aligned, neutral and nuclear-free. Western countries must lift sanctions against Russia and enshrine this in international documents.

In addition, Putin announced a condition on the official recognition of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea as part of Russia. Ukraine must withdraw its troops from these territories, after which hostilities will immediately stop. According to Putin, this is not about a temporary freeze, but about the final end of the conflict.