Kamala Harris meets Volodymyr Zelensky and criticizes Donald Trump. The vice president of the United States receives the president of Ukraine and reiterates Washington’s support for Kiev in the war against Russia. Harris, in her speech to the media, stigmatizes Trump’s positions without naming the Republican candidate in the November 5 elections. “To be honest, I must tell you Mr President that there are those in my country who would like to force Ukraine to cede a large part of its sovereign territory, who ask that it accept neutrality and renounce security relations with other countries”, she says Harris pointing out that “they are the same proposals as Vladimir Putin”. “And let’s be clear, they are not peace proposals, but they are surrender proposals, dangerous and unacceptable”, he adds.

“The United States supports not out of charity but because it is in our strategic interest,” says Harris, assuring that “we will continue to give Ukraine the support it needs to succeed on the battlefield.”

“We must defend our democratic values ​​and stand against the aggressors, and we must defend the international order – says Harris – each of these principles is at stake in Ukraine and that is why Ukraine’s fight matters to the American people “.

“Putin’s aggression is not only an attack on the Ukrainian people – continues the vice president – it is also an attack on the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. History has shown us – she continued – that if we allow aggressors like Putin to take land with impunity, they continue to proceed. And Putin could set his sights on Poland, the Baltics and other NATO allies.”

What Trump said about Zelensky

The Ukrainian president was defined by the Republican candidate as “the best salesman on the face of the Earth: every time he comes to our country, he leaves with 60 billion”. Then, Trump moved to a frontal attack: “Those cities are gone, they are destroyed and we continue to give billions to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky. Any deal would have been better than the situation we have now: c ‘It is a country razed to the ground, impossible to rebuild.”