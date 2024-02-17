Today, Saturday, US Vice President Kamala Harris reassured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding military aid to Kiev.

Harris said that the United States should not allow its aid to Ukraine to be hampered for political reasons, at a time when the dispute in Congress is hindering military support worth 60 billion US dollars.

“In terms of our support for Ukraine, we must be consistent and we cannot play political games,” Harris said, standing alongside Zelensky at a sideline news conference on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Expressing confidence in Kiev's largest financial and military shareholder, Zelensky said, “I do not think that our strategic partner will allow itself to stop supporting Ukraine.”

Harris and Zelensky were speaking to the press after bilateral talks.

Addressing President Zelensky, the US Vice President explained, “You and I have had many conversations over the past two years and you have shown extraordinary courage and achievement on the battlefield.”

She stressed, “It has been a source of our pride and commitment to democracy and democratic principles to support you in every possible way. Our support is inexhaustible and never-ending.”

Zelensky thanked Harris for American support since the beginning of the current crisis, and stressed that Ukraine “needs your unity during this difficult period for us, and of course in the United States.”

As the United States enters an election year that could return Donald Trump to the White House, concerns are growing that his return to office could undermine existing American support for Ukraine.

Trump spoke against President Joe Biden's military support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky said he was ready to take Trump on a tour of the front lines.