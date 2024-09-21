Kamala Harris Accepts Invitation to New Debate With Donald Trump on CNN next October 23rd. “Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share the stage with Donald Trump, who should have no problem accepting this debate,” Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said today.

Harris herself announced the decision with a post on X in which she said she had “happily accepted a second presidential debate” and hoping that Trump “will join me” on the CNN stage on October 23.

Trump’s No

“The problem with another debate is that it’s too late, the voting has already started,” Trump said, speaking at a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, justifying his opposition to a new debate. Regarding Harris’ acceptance of CNN’s invitation to a debate on October 23, he said, “Now she wants a debate right before the election on CNN because she’s losing big.”

“Look at his past posts on Truth,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung had already anticipated, responding to a CNN question on the matter. “There will not be a third debate,” Trump wrote last week, referring to the first with Joe Biden in June and then the second with Harris on September 10.

Harris raised $257 million in August, triple Trump’s

Meanwhile, Harris and the Democrats raised $257 million in August, more than triple Trump’s $85 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings. That means the vice president entered the final two-month rush before the November vote with $286 million in her campaign coffers, while the former president and the Republican Party began September with $214 million in their coffers.

Harris’ campaign spent virtually all of its raised money, $258 million, in August, which was actually her first month of campaigning after Joe Biden announced his withdrawal on July 21. Trump spent more than he raised, $121 million.

Polls Show Harris Leading Trump for First Time Since Late August

With 40 days to go until the vote, Harris is given a national lead by Nate Silver for the first time since late August. According to the American polling guru’s analysis and forecasting system, The vice president is at 48.9% against Trump’s 46.1%.. A slim lead in what remains a neck-and-neck race, Silver writes in a post that also gives Harris the lead in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada and Minnesota. While Trump overtakes her in North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

Faced with the continued swing in the polls in what is expected to be a razor-thin election, Harris, at a rally last night in Wisconsin, urged voters not to pay too much attention to the polls. “We have 46 days to go until the election,” the Democrat said, “and we know it’s going to be neck and neck all the way to the end. So let’s not pay too much attention to the polls because, let me be clear, we are the underdogs and we have a tough job ahead of us.”