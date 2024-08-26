Washington.- Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign said today that it raised $82 million during the Democratic National Convention last week, the latest surge of donor enthusiasm around a presidential bid that the campaign says has raised $540 million in the past month.

National party conventions are typically big-money moments for presidential candidates, offering nominees four days of lightly mediated exposure to a broad, if partisan, audience. Harris has been on a historic fundraising streak since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would no longer seek the Democratic nomination. The party convention, which took place Monday through Thursday in Chicago, was filled with messages encouraging donors large and small to give financially to the vice president’s campaign.

Following her speech accepting the Democratic nomination Thursday night, Harris’ campaign had its “strongest fundraising momentum since launch day,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a memo Sunday, though she did not provide a specific amount. The $82 million total includes contributions to fundraising committees allied with state and national parties. The memo did not provide daily totals, but ActBlue, which processes online donations for many progressive causes including Harris’s candidacy, reported that its platform raised $13 million on Monday, $16.5 million on Tuesday, $23 million on Wednesday and nearly $37 million on Thursday.

Harris’ Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, did not release similar fundraising figures after his party’s convention in Milwaukee last month. While he was competing with Biden in political fundraising through 2024, Harris opened up a $50 million cash-on-hand lead in early August after rising to the top of the Democratic ticket.

The $82 million raised during the four days of the Democratic convention is roughly on par with the $81 million Harris’ campaign said it raised in the first 24 hours after Biden’s decision to withdraw.