The answer came in response to a question from a member of the public present at the event, and there the current candidate assured that would close immigration detention centers. “I want to know,will commit to closing immigration detention centers?“They asked him, to which The current vice president responded: “Absolutely.”.

Abbott expressed his outrage through your X account, where wrote that “Kamala is in favor of ‘catch and release’This means that any illegal immigrant crossing the border will be processed by Border Patrol and let go. That’s what Biden did. He’s the biggest magnet for illegal immigration.”

Added to this, Abbot noted that Republican candidate Donald Trump “ended the practice of catch and release”and that if he becomes president of the United States, he will do it again. These facilities are owned by private companies, often by security firms, including GEO Group and Corecivic, both publicly traded organizations, according to a report by The New York Post.

To be clear: this means Kamala is for “catch & release.” It means that every illegal immigrant crossing the border will be processed by border patrol & let go. That’s what Biden did.

Immigration detention centers in the United States

A report from The American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights Watch, and the National Immigrant Justice Center of 2020 revealed that these detention centers represent a huge business for private operators.

Between 2017 and 2020, 40 new centers were opened. In addition, during this period, 39 adults died in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).for its acronym in English) or shortly after their release. Independent medical analyses determined that the poor care they received in detention centers contributed to their deaths.