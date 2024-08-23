Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:45











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

A shower of balloons and confetti closed last night’s speech with which Kamala Harris, sober, dressed in black and without cleavage, officially accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for the November 5 elections, in which she will face former President Donald Trump.

“Freedom,” the song that Beyoncé gave him for his campaign, provided the soundtrack and theme for Clinton and Obama’s party in a momentous election that raises two radically different visions for the future of the United States: “America First,” with which the 78-year-old tycoon wants to return to a glorious past, before globalization, or the consecration of diversity and openness to the world that would be represented by the first female president, 59 years old, daughter of two immigrants from India and Jamaica, who met during the fight for civil rights.

“With this election, our nation has a precious and fleeting opportunity to move beyond the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past,” Harris announced in the most important speech of her life. “USA!” chanted the audience at the United Center. Influenced by Barack Obama’s “improbable journey,” “which opened the door for him,” recalled an emotional Una Clark in the audience, who at 90 years old never thought she would see a black woman on that stage, Harris drew on her biography to chart “the new path” she proposes to the electorate. “Not as members of any party or faction, but as Americans,” she said. In the face of hatred and division, hope is the antidote to fear.

What Americans will find on the ballot are also two radically different personalities. The former president wants to consolidate power in his figure, as a strongman surrounded by a team of loyalists. He promises to shake up the status quo with drastic measures ranging from abolishing the Department of Education to chairing the Federal Reserve. Harris, for her part, promised last night to be a “realistic” and “practical” president, with “common sense,” “who listens and leads.” Her first words before a packed house were for her mother, the woman “with an accent” who raised her after her divorce, and whose teachings guided her last night in this critical speech on how she plans to govern, with the maxim she taught her: “Treat others as you want to be treated: with kindness, respect and compassion.”

In contrast to the loyalty tests that Trump displayed five weeks ago at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the party’s only living ex-president – George W. Bush – was not invited, nor were any of the heavyweights of Reagan’s party, the Democratic Party convention has given space to the opposition of anti-Trump Republicans and has honoured figures such as the late Senator John McCain, Obama’s rival in 2008. The idea is to open up the range of voters to add votes and unite around “the highest” common aspirations.

“I know there are people of all political views watching tonight,” Harris intoned. “And I want them to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans.” She was preceded on stage, during the honorary section where her own family spoke, by Illinois Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who called on his fellow party members to put “country before party” and vote for their values, not their candidate.

The vice president offers an optimistic vision, but she did not fail to recall Trump’s resistance to transferring power and the assault on the Capitol with which he tried to prevent the certification of the election results. “Consider what a second Trump term would be like,” she asked, “especially now that the Supreme Court has given him immunity for criminal cases” arising from his time in government. A Donald Trump “without restraint” of any kind, who “would use the immense power of the US presidency, not to improve your lives but to serve the only client he has never had: himself.” In this dystopian scenario, Trump has already given signs that he would release the extremists who stormed the Capitol, but Harris also predicts that he will imprison journalists and political opponents, as well as deploy the Army on the border “to attack his own citizens.” Among the draconian measures outlined in the 2025 Project that the Trump government anticipates, she highlighted the creation of a committee to report women who have abortions. “They have lost their minds,” she concluded.

In foreign policy, he promised to defend the same values ​​abroad, with an unwavering defense of Ukraine and Israel, but also with a commitment to work for a Palestinian state, which would meet the aspirations of a people whose suffering in the last ten months “has been devastating,” he acknowledged. Half the hall celebrated with a thunderous ovation his promise to provide Israel with what it needs to defend itself and prevent another October 7. The other half did the same with his pro-Palestinian commitment, only this last half has not managed to have a voice at this convention. The 30 uncommitted delegates, who have received more than 700,000 protest votes during the primaries, have tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a place on the stage. James Zogby, founder of the polling firm of the same name, called it yesterday a “colossal mistake,” because the polls show that the majority of Americans want a ceasefire.

Her promise to “listen” as president is thus left hanging for those seeking to convince her to freeze arms transfers to Israel, the only issue that has cracked the Democrats’ unity at this convention.