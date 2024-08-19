Home policy

Ekaterina Yalunina

The US election is getting closer and closer. Trump reacted calmly to the recent increase in the poll ratings of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Washington – Despite the improved figures for Kamala Harris the Republican claimed Donald Trumpthat he was ahead “by a large margin.” He referred to the 2016 presidential election, where polls also turned out to be against him before he ultimately won against the Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State and Senator for New York, was considered the favorite in 2016. Despite her clear lead in the polls, the Democrat the US election narrowly defeated Trump. The Republican candidate at the time secured his victory through narrow victories in crucial swing states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which went to the republican went.

US election 2024: Trump uses 2016 victory as argument against current polls

Florida, which voted for Barack Obama in the 2008 and 2012 elections, also went to Trump. Although Clinton won the majority of the votes nationwide by 2.1 percentage points and over 2.8 million votes, this lead played no role in the US electoral system. According to Newsweek Trump’s victory was widely seen as a surprise, leading many to question the accuracy of polls at the time.

“In 2016, my poll numbers were bad because a lot of people didn’t want to admit they were going to vote for me. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but that’s what it was. But we did very well in 2016,” Trump said at a press conference at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey.

US election: Harris’ narrow lead suggests a closer race than Clinton’s

On August 18, 2016, according to polling firm FiveThirtyEight, Hillary Clinton had a clear lead over Trump: 43.6 percent of voters supported her, while Trump received 36.8 percent – a lead of 6.8 percentage points for Clinton. In comparison, Kamala Harris is only 2.6 percentage points ahead of Trump in the current FiveThirtyEight average. Harris has the support of 46.4 percent of voters, while Trump has 43.8 percent.

Swing states in comparison: Harris leads by a narrow margin

The development in the crucial swing states is very important for the candidates. In 2016, Clinton was well ahead of Trump in Michigan, according to the FiveThirtyEight average, with over 11 percentage points. Today, Harris is only narrowly ahead in this state by 2.6 points. Trump is supported by 43.4 percent of voters in Michigan, Harris by 46 percent. Clinton ultimately lost Michigan in 2016 by a narrow margin of 0.23 percentage points.

In Pennsylvania, Clinton was ahead of Trump by 8.3 points in August 2016. Harris currently leads there by a smaller margin of 1.4 percentage points. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by 0.72 percentage points. In Wisconsin, Clinton was ahead of Trump by an average of more than 11 points in 2016. Today, Harris is only about three percentage points ahead of Trump.

Florida shows a clear shift in Trump’s favor. In 2016, Clinton was ahead in the polls there by more than five percentage points. Today, Trump leads in Florida by 4.6 percentage points. In 2016, Trump won Florida by a narrow margin of 1.2 percentage points.

Before the US election: Trump intensifies personal attacks on Kamala Harris

During an appearance in Pennsylvania, the 78-year-old claimed that he looked “much better” than Harris and called the 59-year-old a “socialist lunatic” with the “laugh of a madwoman.” He described the current US government under President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris as “stupid.”

Now Harris has indirectly attacked her Republican opponent Donald Trump for his campaign rhetoric. The strength of a leader does not lie in putting other people down, said Harris during an appearance before campaign workers in Rochester in the swing state of Pennsylvania. True strength lies in building others up. “Anyone who puts other people down is a coward,” said the Democrat, without mentioning Trump by name. (jala)