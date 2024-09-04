Harris, the vice president who presents herself as the middle-class candidate against a billionaire accused of favoring the rich and multinational corporations, will detail this proposal on Wednesday during a trip to New Hampshire (northeast), according to her campaign manager.

The 59-year-old Democratic candidate, who will face Trump in the November 5 election, will pledge to increase the small business start-up tax credit tenfold, from $5,000 to $50,000.

This amount will cover the average cost of establishing a small project in the United States, which is estimated today at $40,000, according to the same source.

Harris will set a goal for her presidency on Wednesday, if she wins the election, of creating 25 million new small businesses within four years.

The Democratic candidate recently unveiled the first part of her economic program, which is based on supporting families’ purchasing power, including tax breaks on births and measures to control drug prices.

Trump accuses his Democratic rival of having a “communist” agenda.

“Comrade Kamala Harris clearly sees that she has problems in New Hampshire because (Democrats) lack respect” for the state, the Republican billionaire wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

New Hampshire is considered a blue state on the US presidential election map, meaning that it has been voting for the Democratic candidate for 20 years.

A Suffolk University poll published Tuesday by USA Today gave Harris 48 percent of national support, compared to 43 percent for her Republican rival.