Kamala Harris promised to fix the United States’ “broken immigration system” during her speech at the closing of the Democratic Party convention on Thursday, touching on one of the most sensitive issues in the presidential campaign.
“I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and fix our broken immigration system,” Harris said, promising to pass a bipartisan bill but accusing her Republican rival of sabotaging it.
#Harris #pledges #reform #immigration #system
Leave a Reply