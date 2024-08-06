Harris picks Tim Walz as vice presidential candidate

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has already been officially named the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, is expected to have Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the November general election.

Harris’s selection was reported by several US media outlets, including the broadcaster CNNwho announced the news this Tuesday (5).

Walz’s name was not an early contender, but he emerged strongly after several public appearances, including one in which he called his Republican rivals “weird.”

In addition to Walz, another name that was being considered for the vacancy on the Democratic ticket was that of Josh Shapiro, current governor of Pennsylvania, who is very popular among voters.

Walz is probably the most progressive vice presidential candidate, further to the left than Harris.

Who is Tim Walz

Tim Walz is 60 years old and has been the governor of Minnesota since 2019. He was born in West Point, Nebraska. Walz has a degree in social sciences, was a member of the US National Guard and a teacher. The politician is an advocate for abortion and began his political career at the age of 30.

He entered the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006, representing Minnesota’s 1st district, and remained there until 2019, when he was elected governor of the state, a position to which he was re-elected in 2022.

According to reports, Harris is expected to officially announce Walz’s name in a video that will be released on social media. The first campaign event for the ticket is expected to take place later on Tuesday, with a rally in Philadelphia. After that, both will travel to key states for the November election, such as Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.