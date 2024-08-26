Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Kamala Harris is just ahead of Donald Trump in the polls in the swing state of North Carolina. © IMAGO/Hyosub Shin / ZUMA Press Wire

In the swing state of North Carolina, a close race is emerging between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The Democrat is ahead in the polls.

Raleigh – The upcoming 2024 US election will be decided in the swing states. One of the key states this time is North Carolina. A close race is emerging here between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. But who is currently in the lead? According to the polls, Harris appears to have a slight lead.

The results are indeed extremely close. In mid-August, the New York Times Data collected in collaboration with Siena College showed Harris leading among registered voters in North Carolina by three points (49 percent to 46 percent). The polls of the NYTimes are known for their reliability.

Harris leads Trump in North Carolina polls ahead of 2024 US election

However, it is advisable to view individual polls with skepticism. Different results across polls are the norm. Therefore, it is advisable to look at the weighted average of the polls. This shows how close the race in North Carolina between Harris and Trump is. One thing is clear, however: Harris has now overtaken Trump (as of August 25).

270ToWin 46.0 47.0 FiveThirtyEight 45.8 45.6 RacetotheWH 46.9 46.5 Silver Bulletin 46.8 46.5 The Hill/DDHQ 48.0 46.9

In four cases, Harris is narrowly ahead of Trump, and Trump is ahead only once. North Carolina could therefore be one of the most hotly contested swing states in the US election. This is surprising at first glance, as the Republicans have almost always won the southeastern state since 1968. Only Jimmy Carter (1976) and Barack Obama (2008) were able to break this winning streak.

Obama lost to his Republican opponent Mitt Romney in 2012 before Trump won twice in a row in North Carolina. In 2020 in particular, the race was extremely close: Trump was only 74,483 votes ahead of Joe Biden. In total, around 5.5 million people cast their votes. The 16 electoral votes for the Electoral College would be invaluable for the Democrats.

North Carolina Raleigh 10,439,390 (2021 census) 139,389 km² Roy Cooper (Democrats)

Polls for the 2024 US election see a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris in North Carolina

It remains to be seen how the withdrawal of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will affect the race for the White House. On August 23, the 70-year-old announced that his name would be removed from the ballot in the swing states. He will remove his name from the ballot in about ten states where his “presence would be a disruption,” said Kennedy, who will now support Trump.

“Our polls have consistently shown that if I stay on the ballot in the swing states, I would most likely hand victory to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on most existential issues,” Kennedy said. His family’s reaction was correspondingly fierce.

The decisive question for the election outcome in North Carolina could now be who the approximately seven percent of undecided voters will vote for: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The next polls could possibly provide a first answer to this question. (cs)