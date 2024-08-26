Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Kamala Harris is just ahead of Donald Trump in the polls in North Carolina. © AFP/Montage

North Carolina is one of the key states in the US election. The polls suggest a surprise: Harris could win here against Trump.

Raleigh – The US election in November, the swing states will decide. North Carolina is also one of these key states in 2024, where a neck-and-neck race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is to be expected. But who actually has the better cards at the moment? The current polls show the Democrat with a very narrow lead.

The figures are indeed very low. In mid-August, the New York Times with data collected in collaboration with Siena College. According to the data, Harris was ahead by three points among registered voters in North Carolina (49 to 46 percent). The polls of the NYTimes are considered very reliable.

Kamala Harris is ahead of Donald Trump in the polls ahead of the US election in North Carolina

However, a poll alone should always be viewed with caution. Different results are completely normal in multiple surveys. That’s why it makes sense to look at the weighted average of the polls. This shows how close the race is between Harris and Trump in North Carolina. But one thing is also clear: Harris has now overtaken Trump (as of August 25).

270ToWin 46.0 47.0 FiveThirtyEight 45.8 45.6 RacetotheWH 46.9 46.5 Silver Bulletin 46.8 46.5 The Hill/DDHQ 48.0 46.9

In four cases, Harris is narrowly ahead of Trump, and only once does Trump have the edge. North Carolina is likely to be one of the most hotly contested swing states in the US election. This is surprising at first glance. After all, the republican the state in the southeast of the USA has almost always won since 1968. Only Jimmy Carter (1976) and Barack Obama (2008) were able to break the winning streak.

In 2012, Obama had to admit defeat to his Republican opponent Mitt Romney before Trump won twice in a row in North Carolina. But in 2020 in particular, it was incredibly close: At that time, Trump was only ahead by 74,483 votes Joe BidenIn total, about 5.5 million people had cast their votes. Democrats In any case, the 16 electors for the Electoral College would be worth their weight in gold.

North Carolina Raleigh 10,439,390 (2021 census) 139,389 km² Roy Cooper (Democrats)

Polls for the US election show a neck-and-neck race between Trump and Harris in North Carolina

It is currently unclear what effect the withdrawal of former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the race for the White House could have. His name will be removed from the ballot in the swing states, the 70-year-old said on August 23. He will remove his name from the ballot in about ten states where his “presence would be a disruption,” said Kennedy, who will now support Trump there.

“Our polls have consistently shown that if I stay on the ballot in the swing states, I would most likely hand victory to the Democrats, with whom I disagree on most existential issues,” said Kennedy. His family’s reaction was correspondingly harsh.

The decisive factor for the election outcome in North Carolina will now be who the approximately seven percent of undecided voters will vote for: Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? The next polls may already provide an initial answer to this question. (cs)