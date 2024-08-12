Home policy

From: Christian Sturgeon

Press Split

The 2024 US election will be decided in the swing states. There is good news for Kamala Harris in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Washington, DC – Kamala Harris can be happy. Almost all nationwide polls on the US election see the candidate of the Democrats is currently in the lead. Importantly, the 59-year-old is now ahead in three states that are particularly important for the election. Donald Trump. In the survey of New York Times and Siena College, their lead in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin is four points each.

The 2024 US election will be decided in the swing states. Kamala Harris is doing well in the polls here. © Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

The surveys on US election 2024 see Harris at 50 percent in the three populous Midwestern states. Trump would therefore receive 46 percent of the vote. This reverses the results in the three states where Trump last beat the incumbent president. Joe Biden It should also be noted that the surveys of NYTimes/Siena are considered particularly reliable in the USA.

Harris beats Trump in three swing states ahead of 2024 US election

The three states are considered the key to victory for both parties. USA This is how it is with elections: The Electoral College system based on electors means that the total number of votes nationwide (“popular vote”) is ultimately unimportant. The only thing that matters is the majority in the electoral college (“electoral vote”). In total, five presidents have already moved into the White House without an absolute majority of the people’s votes:

John Quincy Adams (1824) Rutherford B. Hayes (1876) Benjamin Harrison (1888) George W. Bush (2000) Donald Trump (2016)

The same applies to the 2024 US election: Victory or defeat will be decided in the swing states that cannot be clearly assigned to one of the two political camps. The election trend of the statistics portal FiveThirtyEightwhich has conducted numerous surveys evaluated and weighted, shows that a neck-and-neck race can be expected again this year:

Michigan 45.9 43.1 Pennsylvania 45.5 44.4 Wisconsin 46.7 44.4

(Sources: FiveThirtyEightweighted average of polls, as of August 11)

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Harris’ popularity soars ahead of US election in swing state Pennsylvania

But another finding that the current survey by New York Times and Siena College. In Pennsylvania, Harris’ popularity among registered voters rose by ten percentage points in just one month. Those surveyed said Harris was more intelligent than Trump and more suitable to govern the country.

Nevertheless, this survey also shows a phenomenon that Biden had to contend with. On the two important issues of the economy and immigration, people in the USA still prefer Trump. On the question of who can be trusted more on the issue of abortion, however, Harris is 24 percentage points ahead of republican.

Harris fights for every vote in the swing states ahead of the US election

In recent days, Harris has campaigned with her running mate Tim Walz in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and the equally hotly contested state of Nevada, where the two appeared in Las Vegas on August 10. There, Harris called for tips in the USA to be tax-free in the future. Trump had previously scored points with this proposal. She was apparently trying to take the wind out of Trump’s sails on the issue.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

On August 15, there will be a joint appearance with Joe Biden for the first time in the election campaign. According to an announcement from the White House, the event in Maryland will focus primarily on the topic of inflation. From August 19, the nomination of the Harris/Walz duo will be officially sealed at the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. (cs/AFP)

Note: The New York Times and Siena College polls were conducted between August 5 and 9, with at least 600 people surveyed in each of the three states.