From: Christian Sturgeon

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in a heated TV debate. A snap poll now shows who won.

Philadelphia – Things were going crazy in Philadelphia. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump gave each other no quarter in their first TV duel. After a brief handshake at the beginning, both immediately went into attack mode. They accused each other of having run the country into the ground, of having no plan for the pressing problems and of spreading lies.

But who ultimately made the better impression in perhaps the only TV debate between Harris and Trump before the election? A look at a quick poll by the TV station CNN shows a clear result. According to the survey, 63 percent of registered voters who followed the debate between Harris and Trump were of the opinion that Harris performed better.

The results of the survey, however, only reflect the opinions of those who tuned in to the TV debate and are not representative of the views of the entire electorate. It is noteworthy, however, that the audience surveyed in the survey tended to support the Republicans rather than the Democrats – by six percentage points. Nevertheless, Harris won the TV debate according to those surveyed.

The result of the snap poll is significantly different from that in June. In the TV debate between Trump and US President Joe Biden 67 percent of respondents thought Trump had won the debate. In Trump’s TV debates in 2020 and 2016, respondents had seen Biden and Hillary Clinton ahead in the flash polls.

Snap poll speaks for Harris: Trump sees himself at a disadvantage in TV debate before US election

Trump, on the other hand, said afterwards that it had been his “best debate” and accused the two ABC-moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis of being biased. “It was three against one,” Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social.

A few minutes after the debate, there was more good news for Kamala Harris: Megastar Taylor Swift announced on Instagram that she would US election on November 5th to vote for Harris. This was important for Harris, who needs every vote to defeat Trump. In the Polls before the US election Harris and Trump are currently roughly neck and neck. (cs)

Note: CNN’s snap poll surveyed 605 registered people via text message who said they watched the televised debate between Harris and Trump. The results for the entire sample have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points.