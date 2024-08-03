According to the criteria of

Artificial intelligence has advanced a lot and, justifying its position, it says that there are several factors and subjective views to determine who would be the best president between Harris or Trump, and assures that The Democratic Party candidate would be ideal if a progressive approach to social and justice issues is sought; but instead, The Republican would be more suitable if conservative economic policies are preferred.

The tool ensures that It all depends purely and exclusively on the priorities of each voter.since both candidates have very different opinions and would apply different measures for each area. This is how he made a list of the approaches that each one has with respect to social policy, the economy and foreign policy.so that each person can draw their own conclusions about which one they prefer.

Social policy : Harris seeks criminal justice reform and protect women’s rights (he is also in favour of the fight against climate change), while Trump emphasizes reducing government regulations and immigration restrictions.

Economy : Harris aims to improve income equality access to education and medical health; and instead Trump is focused on cutting taxes deregulate and renegotiate trade agreements.

Foreign policy: Harris seeks to strengthen international alliances and Trump questions those agreements.

It should be noted, however, that Artificial intelligence does not have the ability to predict events or to express opinionsbut it can give estimates thanks to the history of past events it has in its database.

Pros and cons of Harris and Trump, according to ChatGPT

Artificial intelligence also elucidated what the pros and cons of each president would be, and for example determined that Kamala Harris has better approachesgiven that she is helped by her experience in government and her commitment to equality, but Donald Trump takes advantage in economic policyas it has a solid support base and stands out for its direct style.