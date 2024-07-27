Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

US Vice President Kamala Harris signed her official nomination forms for the presidential election yesterday, and the potential Democratic Party candidate is close to making a decisive decision in the coming days about choosing her running mate on the electoral ticket.

Experts expect Harris to lean toward someone from one of the swing states that could be crucial in the election, such as Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, or North Carolina, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

Harris said in a post on X that she will work “hard to win every vote,” believing that in the November election, our campaign supported by the people will win.

The Democratic Party had previously revealed that it would officially announce its candidate for the elections on August 7.

American political analyst Devin O’Sullivan said that Harris’s selection process for her running mate is linked to several key criteria, the most important of which is the state to which the person being chosen belongs, as this could have a major impact on the election results in that state and neighboring states.

Devine explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Harris will likely seek to achieve some sort of racial and demographic balance, and will also take into account the candidate’s electoral background and experience in national campaigns, because she needs someone with extensive experience in elections. The American political analyst believes that Harris may choose Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro or North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, because both are safe choices, but Shapiro will give her an advantage in swing Pennsylvania; therefore, he may be the most likely to win the position, in addition to being a moderate who won on liberal issues, and his popularity among Democrats rose after that to 56%.

For his part, American political analyst Alvin Darke expects that Roy Cooper would also be an ideal candidate for Harris’s vice president, because he could help attract white voters in North Carolina, a volatile state in presidential elections.

Cooper has a strong electoral record, having won five statewide campaigns, which gives him an advantage as Harris’ running mate, especially since she will need strong support from North Carolina.

It’s not just Shapiro and Roy Cooper. Other notable candidates include Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, whose strength is that he supports gun control and could bolster Harris’ position on security issues, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a military veteran with a broad background and rural roots.

Also among the candidates is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire from a wealthy family, who may contribute to funding the campaign if he is chosen as Kamala Harris’ running mate. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear also appears to be one of the prominent candidates, given his good reputation in the state during his first term and his current term, and he will have a role in attracting moderate voters in the state.