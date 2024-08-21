Chicago, United States.- The Democratic Party has officially nominated Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Tim Walz to compete for the White House in the US election, in a vote filled with music and celebration during the second day of the Democratic National Convention.

“I am proud to reaffirm Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for President of the United States,” said the host of the ceremony.

After announcing the nomination, the Convention was linked live to a campaign event by Kamala Harris at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, where she thanked and celebrated the announcement. “We are honored to be your nominees,” said Harris, accompanied by Walz, in front of a packed stadium.

Through a roll call, the 57 delegations took part in the vote to nominate Harris and Walz.

A number of figures participated in the ceremony, including Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, actor Sean Astin, and rapper Lil Jon, who introduced the Georgia representative to cast his vote for Harris. The party held a virtual vote on August 6 that made her the official party nominee. Tuesday’s vote took place with a DJ and a light show at the United Center arena. Dressed in blue satin, DJ Cassidy played a special song for each state on the Democratic Convention roll call. Under Democratic Party rules, only Harris got enough signatures to be nominated. Votes for anyone else or uncommitted votes were counted as “present” during the virtual roll call earlier this month. California and Minnesota, the home states of the vice president and her running mate, Tim Walz, bypassed the convention roll call. This year’s roll call vote was unlike any other in political history, but one tradition remained: that of requiring a candidate’s home state to typically approve the vote and then move on near the end to cast the deciding vote that formally secures the nomination.