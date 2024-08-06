Harris leaves Trump in the dust

Home page politics

From: Babett Gumbrecht

Press Split

It is the biggest lead for the Democrats in almost a year: Kamala Harris is four percentage points ahead of Trump in a poll.

Washington, DC – The lightning election campaign is in full swing: In less than 100 days, the decision will be made as to who will be the new head of state of the USA Currently, the possible presidential candidate of the Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris to counterparty Donald Trump (republican) The latest survey by the opinion research institute Morning Consult sees Harris a record four percentage points ahead of Trump.

The study, released on Monday (August 5), shows that the vice president gives Democrats their largest lead over former President Donald Trump in nearly a year.

Kamala Harris is catching up with Donald Trump in the polls. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Matt Kelley/Imago/La Nacion/Canva/Montage

Biden lagged behind Trump: Harris wins back voters for the Democrats

According to the Poll leads the Democrat among all registered voters in the country at 48 percent. 44 percent of those surveyed would vote for Trump. According to Morning Consult, the survey was conducted between August 2 and 4 and is based on the responses of 11,265 eligible voters.

This shows that the Democrats’ decision to change the candidate for the November 5 election at short notice has been successful. While President Joe Biden in autumn 2023 according to a survey by Morning Consult was also five percentage points ahead of Trump, polls the day before Biden’s withdrawal showed him six percentage points behind the former president (47 percent to 41 percent).

Harris has not yet been officially nominated as the Democratic presidential candidate, but this is now just a formality. On Friday (August 2), the party headquarters announced that Harris had received enough votes for her nomination in the electronic vote for the presidential candidate. She had no competitors in the vote.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Blitz election campaign starts: Harris wants to travel to contested swing state with running mate

Since 81-year-old President Biden announced on July 21 that he would not run for re-election after weeks of discussion about his mental fitness and advocated for Harris as his successor, the vice president has been riding a wave of approval that has put Trump on the defensive.

The announcement of her running mate, her vice president, is now eagerly awaited. Harris plans to set off on a lightning campaign tour with him on Wednesday. First, she will be heading to Wisconsin and Michigan, Arizona on Friday and Nevada on Saturday. Appearances were also planned in the contested southeastern states of North Carolina