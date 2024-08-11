According to the NYT/Siena poll, the crucial states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan now lean Democratic.

A major new poll puts Kamala Harris ahead of Donald Trump in three key states, signaling a major turnaround for the Democratic Party three months before the U.S. election.

According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, the vice president is ahead of the Tycoon four percentage points in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michiganwith 50 percent support among likely voters, versus 46 percent for Trump. The margin of sampling error in the three states was plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 2.6 percentage points for the likely electorate.

The polls were conducted among about 20,000 voters between August 5 and 9, the week Harris named Minnesota governor and former high school teacher Tim Walz as her running mate. According to registered voters surveyed, Harris is “smarter” and “better suited in character” to lead the United States than the tycoon.