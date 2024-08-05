Dina Mahmoud (London)

A new poll has confirmed that Kamala Harris has narrowed the gap with Donald Trump in voting intentions and changed the course of the White House race, which the former US president had until now believed was decided in his favor.

According to a new poll released by CBS, 50% of voters said they want to vote for Kamala Harris, compared to 49% for Donald Trump.

Although it is a very slight lead that falls within the margin of error, Joe Biden has never achieved it.

The vice president is particularly benefiting from strong support among women and voters of color, more of whom say they plan to vote now than they did in July.

The challenge for Harris is to maintain this positive dynamic in the months remaining until the election on November 5.

“The Democratic Party has not only changed its horse in the presidential race, but has also decided to significantly reconsider its approach to the competition.” This is a view adopted by many observers of the current heated electoral marathon in the United States, to determine the identity of the country’s forty-seventh president, through the expected vote on November 5.

An analysis of the statements made by the current Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, since she was chosen to run in the battle instead of President Joe Biden on July 21, reveals that she and her team of aides have chosen to introduce a wide-ranging change in the campaign strategy aimed at undermining the hopes of the Republican candidate Donald Trump, of winning the elections and returning to the White House.

During her first two campaign rallies since assuming the responsibility of representing her party in the upcoming confrontation, Harris made sure that the main focus of her words and statements was the concept of “liberation” from poverty, from falling prey to violence resulting from the use of firearms, and other issues of an economic and social nature.

Harris, even in the television and online ads that her campaign has aired over the past two weeks, has focused on talking about the future, and emphasizing that the United States will not go backwards, without giving the bulk of her attention – as Biden did – to the issue of democracy, and what the “Democratic” president considered threats and challenges facing it, against the backdrop of the orientations of Trump and his supporters.

Biden usually referred to the storming of the Capitol, where the two chambers of Congress are located, on January 6, 2021, in an attempt by Trump supporters at the time to obstruct a joint session held by the House of Representatives and the Senate to certify the victory of the current US president in the elections, at the expense of the “Republican” billionaire.

In the months leading up to Biden’s withdrawal from the race, his campaign focused its messaging on warning of supposed “Republican” threats to democracy, saying they were seeking to “nullify” the results of the 2020 election.

Earlier this year, Biden’s top political aide, Mike Donilon, said that the issue of democracy would be a major focus for Americans on Election Day, and that the image that would dominate their minds then would be the violence and chaotic scenes that accompanied the attack on the Capitol.

In addition, the Democratic campaign spent nearly $10 million to air a 30-second TV ad featuring the famous actor Robert De Niro, accusing the Republican billionaire of trying desperately to cling to power before losing the last presidential election, and that now, after his re-election, he threatens to become a tyrant with even more dangerous practices.

According to experts, this approach has already raised concerns among prominent figures in the Democratic Party, who have expressed concern that the focus on playing on Trump’s “threat to democracy” is not working among swing voters, even if it is acceptable to their older peers, according to opinion polls.

Apparently in response to these concerns, Harris has been keen to present herself as “the candidate of the future.” She has changed the campaign’s theme song to “Freedom” by Beyoncé. In addition, the Democratic candidate has begun to refer to Trump as a “weird person” who has extremist views and is afraid to debate her.

At the same time, Harris stresses that her campaign is not directed against her Republican opponent as a “person,” but rather is about the values ​​and principles that she and her supporters say they are fighting for, which analysts saw as an indication that the Democratic Party has not only changed its presidential candidate, but has also adjusted its electoral strategy.

Analysts, in statements published by the widely-read American news website Axios, considered this change to be an implicit admission that the previous strategy of the “Democratic” campaign was not successful enough, and also an indication of a difference between the personalities of Harris and Biden, and the priorities of each of them in the electoral race.