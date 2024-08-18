Kamala Harris ahead of Donald Trump. This is the picture offered by the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll that photographs the neck and neck ahead of the November 5 elections in the United States. The poll, among registered voters nationwide, attributes 49% to the vice president and 45% to the former president. The situation changes if the third candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, is also included in the race, who wins 5%.

The Democratic candidate, who is preparing to take the stage at the upcoming convention, would have 47% of the consensus in the three-way contest while Trump would stop at 44%. At the beginning of July, the Washington Post highlights, Trump was at 43%, Joe Biden at 42% and Kennedy at 9%. The newspaper specifies that Harris’s leadership in the poll, if one considers the margin of error, cannot be considered significant from a statistical point of view.