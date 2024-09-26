Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

The current polls for the 2024 US election predict a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Nationally, the Vice President is ahead.

Washington DC – Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has a lead of almost six percentage points over Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, in a recent national poll. The poll, conducted by Ipsos and Reuters, shows Harris at 46.61 percent, while Trump is at 40.48 percent. This clear lead at the national level confirms a trend that has been evident since Harris took over the leadership of Joe Biden’s campaign. It seems as if the Vice President continues to have the momentum of the US election on her side.

Compared to a poll conducted in mid-September, Harris was able to increase her lead even further. At that time, 47 percent of respondents supported Harris, while Trump received 42 percent. Although the national poll is a useful indicator of the mood in the USA, the US election will be decided by the electoral system in the states. The hotly contested swing states in particular will play a decisive role in November.

Close race between Trump and Harris in the swing states

According to RealClearPolling, Trump is leading in three of the seven swing states – Arizona, North Carolina and Georgia. Harris, on the other hand, is ahead in the remaining four states – Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. However, the polls in the swing states are particularly close. Whoever receives the most votes in these states in November has a good chance of winning the US election.

Note: The survey surveyed 1,029 eligible voters, with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.

The US electoral system means that voters do not directly elect the president. Instead, each US state has electors, known as the Electoral College, based on the state’s population. For example, if a candidate wins in Pennsylvania, all 19 Electoral College votes go to that candidate. Therefore, a candidate can receive more absolute votes at the national level and still lose the US election, as was most recently the case in the 2016 US election, when Hillary Clinton received the most votes but lost the election to Donald Trump.

On one point, voters see Trump ahead of Harris

Trump has an advantage in the US election campaign when it comes to economic expertise. In an August poll, 45 percent of respondents said that Trump has a better approach to the US economy. Only 36 percent of respondents said Harris had economic expertise, which means she is eleven percentage points behind Trump. The US economy is one of the most important issues for US citizens in the election campaign, along with immigration. One positive aspect for Harris is that the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points a week ago to stimulate the economy.

Trump is trying to question Harris’ economic competence by repeatedly portraying her as a communist and Marxist, as the BBC Harris, on the other hand, has described herself as a “capitalist” and is promoting a pragmatic approach to strengthening the American middle class. At a campaign event at the “Economic Club of Pittsburgh,” the vice president said: “I promise you a pragmatic approach.” Harris speaks of an “economy of opportunity,” as she calls her plan. (sure)