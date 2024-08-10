NEW YORK. The long wave of Kamala Harris’s consensus is leading her to advance forcefully in the polls. The Democratic Party’s presidential candidate is trailing Donald Trump by four percentage points in three crucial states, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll. The opinion poll offers a merciless and peremptory picture, with Harris leads by four percentage points (50 percent to 46) in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, with most respondents believing she is “smarter” and “better in character.” to lead the United States of the former commander in chief. Even if voters trust Trump more on the management of the economy and immigration, issues that remain central to the presidential race.

Trump displaced

This is not a good time for Trumpperhaps the most difficult since the last electoral turn, that is, the step back of Joe Biden. Another popular analysis site, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, by political scientist Larry Sabato, changed the assessment of Georgia from Republican to uncertain, while two other states, Minnesota and New Hampshire, where Trump was in great growth, went from “leaning Democratic” to “probably Democratic”. Harris’s decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate had an impact not only in that state but in other states across the Midwest.

It is undeniable, however, that the Republican candidate is going through the most complex moment of his campaign and in fact, according to what sources close to him reveal to the NYT, since Harris entered the field he has been “angry, always in a bad mood and does not know how to deal with” his opponent. The former president is even said to have called his rival “bitch” (prostitute) in private, an insult that campaign spokesman Steve Cheung denies. “It is not a term that President Trump has used to describe Kamala and it is not a language that the campaign would use,” he specifies.

The number of rallies doesn’t add up

With less than three months to go, however, Trump’s light-hearted schedule, with a rally every four or five days, contrasts with the frenetic schedule of the Democratic candidate, who is nearly 20 years his junior, but also with her vigorous 2016 run. The tycoon has held just five rallies since the Republican National Convention ended in mid-July, one fewer than Harris has this week.and has not announced any events for the next few days. Despite publicly insisting that he would rather challenge Harris than Biden, people close to the tycoon reveal that this is not the case and that, while previously on track for an easy victory, now has to earn it. For the second week in a row, the Democratic candidate leads by two points in the Economist/YouGov poll, while Reuters/Ipsos gives her a five-point margin, 42 to 37. In another Ipsos survey, covering seven key states, Harris leads by an average of two points, 42 to 40.





The Kennedy Jr. variable

Another comforting piece of data for the Dems is the Marquette University national poll that sees Harris ahead by six points among likely voters. The vice president also maintains the lead in a three-way race that includes independent Robert Kennedy Jr.credited with 4 percent of the vote, but down from the 10 obtained in July. In addition, for the first time in her political career, Harris has had more media coverage than him, beating him in the race for so-called “earned media,” or the coverage that costs the campaign nothing but brings votes. And it’s not just Harris who is disturbing Trump’s sleep.