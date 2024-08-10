During her campaign tour, the US Vice President called from Phoenix, the capital of Arizona, for reaching an agreement to cease fire in Gaza and exchange hostages.

According to the Israeli newspaper, The Jerusalem Post, Harris responded to a question about her reaction to the Israeli strike on the “Al-Tabi’in” school in Gaza, saying: “Once again, a large number of civilians were killed.”

According to the newspaper, Harris stressed that “Israel has the right to pursue Hamas terrorists, but it has a responsibility to avoid harming civilians.”

The Civil Defense revealed to Sky News Arabia that the death toll from the bombing of the “Al-Tabi’een” school reached 93 dead and 54 wounded, indicating that some of the wounded are in critical condition, and there are missing persons.

Israel says, according to a statement issued by the army and the Shin Bet, that “it has been confirmed that at least 19 terrorists belonging to Hamas and Jihad were eliminated in the raid that targeted the military command headquarters inside the Al-Tabi’in School.”

According to Israel, “the targeting operation was carried out using three precision bombs. According to the data, the raid did not result in significant destruction in the complex where the terrorists met, as is evident from the image of the complex after the raid.”

In contrast, Hamas said in a statement that the Israeli army’s “narrative about the massacre of the followers in the Daraj neighborhood, that they were members of Hamas and Jihad, is misleading, false, and has no basis in truth.”

The movement explained that there were no militants among the dead, adding that they were “civilians who were targeted while performing the dawn prayer. The aforementioned list includes children, civil servants, university professors, and clerics, and most of them have no connection to any political or military work.”