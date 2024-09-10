Home policy

Bettina Menzel

The TV duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place at 2:45 a.m. German time on the night of September 11, 2024 (symbolic image). © IMAGO / Bihlmayerfotografie

Kamala Harris has a lot to gain in the TV debate against Trump – and even more to lose. About a third of the electorate feels that they do not yet know the Democrat well enough.

Philadelphia – The USA are the land of entertainment. This even applies to politics. At the party conference of the Democrats In August, stars such as talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, singers John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Pink and rapper Lil Jon performed. At the important TV debate before the US election between the Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris against the republican Donald Trump on the other hand, things are more cautious. It’s the content that counts – and the Democrat is under particular pressure. Because many Americans still don’t know what the Vice President stands for.

TV duel before US election: Muted microphones support Trump’s tactics against Harris

No audience and strict rules are intended to help focus the TV debate before the 2024 US election on the content and arguments of the candidates. The microphone of the candidate who is not speaking at the time is also muted. This is probably to Trump’s advantage, as his emotional outbursts and tirades will be drowned out by this rule. The Republican’s goal in the debate: to appear as level-headed as possible. This is probably precisely why the Harris camp had previously argued for the microphones to be left on throughout.

Trump had recently, as usual, relied on personal attacks against the 59-year-old in the fight for the White House before the US election, although even Confidants advised him against it. The personal attacks could go down badly with voters, so the fear goes. Whether he can do without them in the TV debate against Harris is more than questionable. Harris says she is well prepared for the most important duel of her career. She is said to have practiced arguing against the Republican in simulations. In an interview before the groundbreaking duel for the 2024 US election, she recently said that she believes “that [Trump] will probably tell many untruths.”

Harris under pressure in TV duel against Trump ahead of 2024 US election: catching up on economics

Americans want to see substance in the debate. For many, the image of Harris is still very blurred. According to a survey, 28 percent of Americans know New York Times-Survey still does not say what policies she stands for or wants to stand for before and after the US election. Only nine percent of respondents said this about Trump.

This puts the Democrat in particular under pressure, but conversely also means she has a better chance of benefiting from the TV debate – provided she does well. According to observers, Harris must succeed in refuting Trump’s attacks and misinformation on the one hand, but also in getting her own message across to the electorate and thus raising her profile.

TV duel before the 2024 US election: 70 percent want to watch debate between Harris and Trump

The importance of the TV debate before the 2024 US election is great: According to a recent survey, seven out of ten Americans want NPR-survey. Around 30 percent of them say that the duel influences their voting decision in the battle for the White House between Harris and Trump. In the polls, Harris and Trump are currently almost tied. However, the former US president is scoring on the topics of economy, immigration and the Middle East in the voters’ favor: The NPRAccording to the survey, respondents rate the Republican as more competent than Kamala Harris. The Democrat, on the other hand, is more trusted than Trump on the issue of abortion.

Harris will have to catch up with Trump, particularly in the areas of economics and immigration, through her appearance in the TV debate. This will not be easy before voting in the US election in November, as the Republican blames the current administration for the high cost of living, among other things. “As the main cheerleader of Bidenomics, she must convince voters that Bidenomics works, even though everything is significantly more expensive than under President Trump,” said a memo from Trump’s campaign team, as CNN before the important TV debate before the US election. (bme)