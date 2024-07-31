Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Press Split

In just a few days it will be decided who will run as Vice President alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election. A hot lead leads to Pennsylvania.

Washington, DC – That Kamala Harris the new Democratic presidential candidate at the US election 2024 is considered a formality. The delegates of the party conference are to seal her nomination in a digital vote. They are to cast their votes from Thursday (August 1) to next Monday. The question of who will join her in the election campaign as a vice-presidential candidate could also soon be clarified.

Apparently, Harris plans to announce on Monday who will be her vice president. Two people familiar with the matter told the news agency Reuters On Tuesday, the duo will then go on a multi-day campaign tour through swing states, Harris’ team confirmed Newsweek.

Kamala Harris could choose Josh Shapiro as her vice presidential candidate. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | John Bazemore/Imago/MediaPunch/Canva/Montage

US election 2024: Only three candidates left as Harris’ vice presidential candidate

The broadcaster was more specific on the matter CNNAccording to the report, Harris has already held preliminary talks with promising candidates and spoken to close advisors. The 59-year-old plans to conduct formal interviews this week, it was said. The selection is getting narrower and narrower. According to the broadcaster, there are only three favorites who are considered for the position of Vice President:

Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota

Mark Kelly, Governor of Arizona

Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania

Because of Tuesday’s campaign event in Pittsburgh? Josh Shapiro could become Harris’ vice president

It is striking that all three Democrats Swing states, i.e. states that do not traditionally vote Democratic or Republican. These are particularly important for the outcome of the 2024 US election. A candidate from one of these states would make it easier to win the presidential election there.

The fact that Philadelphia is the first stop on the joint campaign tour of Harris and her running mate on Tuesday has fueled speculation that it will be Shapiro. The 51-year-old is considered a strong speaker and energetic centrist politician. His nomination would be understandable, as he is the governor of the most populous of the three swing states mentioned above, and would bring in many electoral votes if he won.

Harris attacks Trump for blocking immigration law

Meanwhile, the issue of immigration is increasingly coming into focus in the election campaign. At an event in Atlanta, Harris went on the offensive. “Donald Trump doesn’t care about border security, he only cares about himself,” the Vice President said.

As president, she would push for a new immigration law, on which there was already a bipartisan agreement, but which Trump “destroyed because he thought it would help him win an election.” “Some of the most conservative republican in Washington supported the bill. Even the Border Patrol supported it. It was ready to pass, but at the last minute Trump instructed his allies in the Senate to vote against it,” the Democrat raged. (mt)